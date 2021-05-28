Erweiterte Funktionen
Bahamas Petroleum Company - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION EQUBF_01
28.05.21 07:46
Instrument ID [5465] (BPV - IM00B3NTV894) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,003 €
|0,0035 €
|-0,0005 €
|-14,29%
|28.05./06:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IM00B3NTV894
|A1CWXP
|0,066 €
|0,00050 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|0,003 €
|0,00%
|27.05.21
|Berlin
|0,004 €
|0,00%
|27.05.21
|Frankfurt
|0,003 €
|-14,29%
|27.05.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,005 $
|-50,00%
|27.05.21
Aktuell
