Erweiterte Funktionen



Bass Metals - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION EQUBF_01




24.03.21 08:45
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [672] (R2F - AU000000BSM8) suspended

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Neuer 505% Lithium Aktientip. Nach 10.640% mit E3 Metals ($ETMC.V) und 20.100% mit Noram Ventures ($NRM.V)

First Energy Metals Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0094 € 0,0054 € -   € 0,00% 24.03./06:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000BSM8 A0H1G0 0,0090 € 0,00020 €
Werte im Artikel
0,0094 plus
+74,07%
995,18 plus
+0,34%
4,00 plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,0106 € +103,85%  23.03.21
Frankfurt 0,0094 € +74,07%  23.03.21
München 0,008 € +42,86%  23.03.21
Hamburg 0,008 € +33,33%  23.03.21
Berlin 0,0069 € +15,00%  23.03.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock mit aufregender Gold-Entdeckung - 1,16 Mrd. $ Gold entdeckt. Börsenstars neue Aktie nach 20.900% mit Noram Ventures ($NRM.V)

Kingman Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
822 Bass Metals, der wirtschaftliche. 17.02.20
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...