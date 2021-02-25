Erweiterte Funktionen
Sunesis Pharmaceuticals - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION EQUBF_01
25.02.21 09:12
Instrument ID [4676612] (RYIS - US8673288747) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,23 €
|3,52 €
|0,71 €
|+20,17%
|25.02./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8673288747
|A2QEPW
|10,10 €
|0,95 €
