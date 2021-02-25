Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Sunesis Pharmaceuticals":
 Aktien    


Sunesis Pharmaceuticals - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION EQUBF_01




25.02.21 09:12
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [4676612] (RYIS - US8673288747) suspended

Aktuell
413% Video Hot Stock meldet Riesendeal mit globaler Nr 1
Nach 817% mit Zoom Video ($ZM) und 47.990% mit Adobe Systems ($ADBE)

Moovly Media Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,23 € 3,52 € 0,71 € +20,17% 25.02./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8673288747 A2QEPW 10,10 € 0,95 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		4,23 € +20,17%  24.02.21
Stuttgart 5,02 € +73,10%  24.02.21
Frankfurt 4,65 € +27,75%  24.02.21
Nasdaq 5,32 $ +24,30%  24.02.21
München 3,58 € +20,54%  24.02.21
Berlin 4,80 € +12,68%  24.02.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Erstklassige 1.860ppm Lithium. 525% Lithium Hot Stock nach 6.555% mit Lithium Americas ($LAC) und 6.600% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V)

Noram Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
97 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals könnte. 10:35
18 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals 11.08.20
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...