Fancamp Exploration - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION EQUBF_01
18.02.21 08:55
Instrument ID [894] (3F9 - CA30710P1027) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,062 €
|0,062 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.02./10:16
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA30710P1027
|157756
|0,077 €
|0,0095 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,085 $
|+0,83%
|12.02.21
|Frankfurt
|0,062 €
|0,00%
|16.02.21
|Berlin
|0,062 €
|0,00%
|17.02.21
