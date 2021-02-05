Erweiterte Funktionen

InMed Pharmaceuticals - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION EQUBF_01




05.02.21 16:57
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [4047300] (MWG - CA4576375022) suspended

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,335 $ 4,79 $ -0,455 $ -9,50% 05.02./18:42
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA4576375022 A2P8AS 6,34 $ 2,95 $
Tradegate (RT) 		3,56 € -11,44%  16:32
München 4,08 € -4,67%  08:02
Nasdaq 4,335 $ -9,50%  18:42
Frankfurt 3,70 € -11,90%  17:12
Berlin 3,70 € -13,55%  18:15
Stuttgart 3,56 € -16,43%  16:30
