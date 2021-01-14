Erweiterte Funktionen



Pacific Ethanol - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION EQUBF_01




14.01.21 08:44
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [9740] (FPRP - US69423U3059) suspended

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,13 € 5,986 € 0,144 € +2,41% 14.01./10:53
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US69423U3059 A1WY0T 9,60 € 0,23 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		6,13 € +2,41%  10:49
Frankfurt 6,10 € +14,28%  13.01.21
Berlin 6,50 € +13,48%  09:00
NYSE 7,29 $ +8,24%  13.01.21
AMEX 7,29 $ +8,16%  13.01.21
Nasdaq 7,30 $ +8,15%  13.01.21
Düsseldorf 6,01 € +6,64%  09:31
Stuttgart 6,30 € +4,97%  10:23
