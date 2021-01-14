Erweiterte Funktionen
Pacific Ethanol - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION EQUBF_01
14.01.21 08:44
Instrument ID [9740] (FPRP - US69423U3059) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,13 €
|5,986 €
|0,144 €
|+2,41%
|14.01./10:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US69423U3059
|A1WY0T
|9,60 €
|0,23 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,13 €
|+2,41%
|10:49
|Frankfurt
|6,10 €
|+14,28%
|13.01.21
|Berlin
|6,50 €
|+13,48%
|09:00
|NYSE
|7,29 $
|+8,24%
|13.01.21
|AMEX
|7,29 $
|+8,16%
|13.01.21
|Nasdaq
|7,30 $
|+8,15%
|13.01.21
|Düsseldorf
|6,01 €
|+6,64%
|09:31
|Stuttgart
|6,30 €
|+4,97%
|10:23
