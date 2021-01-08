Erweiterte Funktionen
Cannara Biotech Inc. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION EQUBF_01
08.01.21 08:49
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [1663] (8CB - CA13765U1012) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0528 €
|0,0626 €
|-0,0098 €
|-15,65%
|08.01./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA13765U1012
|A2PBYJ
|0,12 €
|0,045 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0528 €
|-15,65%
|06.01.21
|Frankfurt
|0,0555 €
|+5,71%
|07.01.21
|Stuttgart
|0,0555 €
|+5,71%
|07.01.21
|Berlin
|0,0595 €
|0,00%
|08:53
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0718 $
|0,00%
|05.01.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|79
|Cannara Biotech Inc.
|13.11.20