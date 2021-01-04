Erweiterte Funktionen
Pacific Drilling - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION EQUBF_01
04.01.21 09:01
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [10469] (PD61 - LU1405802361) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,04 €
|0,021 €
|0,019 €
|+90,48%
|04.01./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1405802361
|A2AKKD
|5,60 €
|0,010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,04 €
|+90,48%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|0,03 €
|+20,00%
|30.12.20
|Berlin
|0,197 €
|-
|04.11.20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,03895 $
|-15,33%
|31.12.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|8
|Mal ein bischen
|24.10.17
|Pacific Drilling S.A. (PACD)
|20.05.17