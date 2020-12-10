Erweiterte Funktionen



Isodiol International - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION EQUBF_01




10.12.20 15:05
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [2035] (LB6B - CA46500L2003) suspended

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,02845 $ 0,029 $ -0,0006 $ -1,91% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA46500L2003 A2NB75 0,29 $ 0,015 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,02 € -17,70%  07.12.20
Frankfurt 0,0275 € +30,95%  13:48
München 0,0245 € 0,00%  08:02
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,02845 $ -1,91%  17:04
Berlin 0,023 € -5,35%  16:01
Stuttgart 0,0182 € -37,02%  09:10
  = Realtime
