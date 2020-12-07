Erweiterte Funktionen
SIX SIGMA METALS LTD - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION EQUBF_01
07.12.20 08:46
Instrument ID [496] (48B - AU000000SI67) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,006 €
|0,007 €
|-0,001 €
|-14,29%
|07.12./07:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000SI67
|A2JSJS
|0,0070 €
|0,0020 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Berlin
|0,0095 €
|+18,75%
|04.12.20
|Frankfurt
|0,006 €
|-14,29%
|04.12.20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,002 $
|-50,00%
|24.11.20
