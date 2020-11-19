Erweiterte Funktionen
Highland Gold Mining - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION EQUBF_01
19.11.20 08:45
Instrument ID [5630] (HGM - GB0032360173) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,336 €
|3,336 €
|- €
|0,00%
|19.11./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0032360173
|172963
|3,40 €
|1,63 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,336 €
|0,00%
|18.11.20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|3,85 $
|+1,32%
|12.11.20
|Stuttgart
|3,344 €
|+0,24%
|18.11.20
|Düsseldorf
|3,312 €
|0,00%
|18.11.20
|Frankfurt
|3,324 €
|0,00%
|18.11.20
|München
|3,337 €
|0,00%
|18.11.20
|Berlin
|3,324 €
|-0,06%
|18.11.20
