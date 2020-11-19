Erweiterte Funktionen



19.11.20 08:45
Instrument ID [5630] (HGM - GB0032360173) suspended

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,336 € 3,336 € -   € 0,00% 19.11./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0032360173 172963 3,40 € 1,63 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,336 € 0,00%  18.11.20
Nasdaq OTC Other 3,85 $ +1,32%  12.11.20
Stuttgart 3,344 € +0,24%  18.11.20
Düsseldorf 3,312 € 0,00%  18.11.20
Frankfurt 3,324 € 0,00%  18.11.20
München 3,337 € 0,00%  18.11.20
Berlin 3,324 € -0,06%  18.11.20
  = Realtime
