PREMIUM BRANDS HLDGS(NE. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION EQUBF_01
10.11.20 08:56
Instrument ID [3615] (5P7 - CA74061A1084) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|64,50 €
|64,50 €
|- €
|0,00%
|10.11./07:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA74061A1084
|A0X9K5
|71,50 €
|41,60 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|64,50 €
|0,00%
|09.11.20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|76,5756 $
|-1,21%
|09.11.20
= Realtime
