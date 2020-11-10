Erweiterte Funktionen



PREMIUM BRANDS HLDGS(NE. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION EQUBF_01




10.11.20 08:56
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [3615] (5P7 - CA74061A1084) suspended

Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock entdeckt bis zu 30 Mio. Unzen Gold
Neuer 468% Gold Aktientip nach 12.376% mit Imperial Metals und 39.160% mit Great Bear


Doubleview Gold Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
64,50 € 64,50 € -   € 0,00% 10.11./07:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA74061A1084 A0X9K5 71,50 € 41,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 64,50 € 0,00%  09.11.20
Nasdaq OTC Other 76,5756 $ -1,21%  09.11.20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock entdeckt 8,56 Mrd. $ Lithium nahe Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Neue Ressourcen-Schätzung mit neuem Bohrprogramm

Noram Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Premium Brands Holdings Corpo. 23.10.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...