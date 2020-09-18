Erweiterte Funktionen
Yuzhou Properties Company Re. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION EQUBF_01
18.09.20 10:51
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [7740] (YP9 - KYG9884T1013) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,38 €
|- €
|- €
|-
|04.09./12:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG9884T1013
|A0YC14
|0,50 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,38 €
|-
|04.09.20
|Stuttgart
|0,374 €
|+5,06%
|10:37
|Frankfurt
|0,376 €
|+1,62%
|10:24
|Berlin
|0,37 €
|0,00%
|10:20
|München
|0,374 €
|-3,61%
|10:50
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|2
|Yuzhou Properties hohe Dividen.
|01.06.18