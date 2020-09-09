Erweiterte Funktionen
Celestial Asia Securities - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION EQUBF_01
09.09.20 13:10
Instrument ID [1594] (CKDR - BMG2007W1010) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,004 €
|0,004 €
|- €
|0,00%
|09.09./13:10
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG2007W1010
|A1J7Y4
|0,015 €
|0,0040 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,004 €
|0,00%
|09:16
|Stuttgart
|0,002 €
|0,00%
|10:43
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,005 $
|0,00%
|12.08.20
