Call auf Novavax [Vontobel Fin. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000VX50US8
07.06.22 13:30
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [9852248] (DE000VX50US8) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,40 €
|0,36 €
|0,04 €
|+11,11%
|07.06./13:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VX50US8
|VX50US
|2,91 €
|0,25 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,40 €
|+11,11%
|12:45
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|0,41 €
|+13,89%
|14:56
