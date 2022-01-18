Erweiterte Funktionen
Call auf Activision Blizzard [Vo. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000VX4AJR2
18.01.22 15:28
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [9377709] (DE000VX4AJR2) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,70 €
|0,42 €
|1,28 €
|+304,76%
|18.01./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VX4AJR2
|VX4AJR
|1,76 €
|0,18 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,70 €
|+304,76%
|17:16
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|0,37 €
|-9,76%
|08:30
= Realtime
Aktuell
