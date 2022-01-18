Erweiterte Funktionen
Call auf Activision Blizzard [Vo. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000VX3PJH3
18.01.22 15:28
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [9191842] (DE000VX3PJH3) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,85 €
|0,64 €
|1,21 €
|+189,06%
|18.01./17:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VX3PJH3
|VX3PJH
|1,91 €
|0,33 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,85 €
|+189,06%
|17:16
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|0,59 €
|-4,84%
|08:38
= Realtime
