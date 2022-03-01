Erweiterte Funktionen
Call auf Gazprom ADR [Vonto. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000VX3MZB9
01.03.22 23:02
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [9167436] (DE000VX3MZB9) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,001 €
|0,001 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.03./14:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VX3MZB9
|VX3MZB
|1,54 €
|0,0010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,001 €
|0,00%
|01.03.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|0,001 €
|0,00%
|01.03.22
