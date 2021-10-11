Erweiterte Funktionen
Protect Aktienanleihe auf Conti. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000VX1GAF9
11.10.21 12:31
Instrument ID [8626047] (DE000VX1GAF9) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|11.10./12:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VX1GAF9
|VX1GAF
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
