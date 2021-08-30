Erweiterte Funktionen
Protect Aktienanleihe auf Lufth. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000VX0JCW6
30.08.21 12:20
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [8223953] (DE000VX0JCW6) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|30.08./12:19
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VX0JCW6
|VX0JCW
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.