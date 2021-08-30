Erweiterte Funktionen



Protect Aktienanleihe auf Lufth. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000VX0JCW6




30.08.21 12:20
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [8223953] (DE000VX0JCW6) suspended

Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock mit Übernahme in 113,4 Mio. Unzen Gold-Lagerstätte - Massives Kaufsignal
361% Gold Aktientip nach 8.025% mit GT Gold ($GTT.V)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 30.08./12:19
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VX0JCW6 VX0JCW 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  11:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
China setzt voll auf Atomkraft gegen den Klimawandel. 481% Uran Hot Stock nach 856% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 8.050% mit Encore Energy ($EU.V)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...