Protect Aktienanleihe auf Comm. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000VV2LA26




07.06.22 12:08
Instrument ID [11537406] (DE000VV2LA26) suspended

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 07.06./12:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VV2LA26 VV2LA2 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  11:15
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  24.05.22
  = Realtime
