Protect Aktienanleihe auf Vinci. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000VQ8SGH1 Product ID [98]
05.07.21 12:16
Instrument ID [7674654] (DE000VQ8SGH1) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.07./12:10
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VQ8SGH1
|VQ8SGH
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|15:11
