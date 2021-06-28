Erweiterte Funktionen
Fixkupon Express Anleihe mit . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000VQ8KHS3 Product ID [98]
28.06.21 12:33
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [7611092] (DE000VQ8KHS3) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|28.06./12:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VQ8KHS3
|VQ8KHS
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|15:03
= Realtime
Aktuell
