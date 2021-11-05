Erweiterte Funktionen
Discount-Zertifikat auf DAX 50. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000SR7X5Z2
05.11.21 13:33
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [9023911] (DE000SR7X5Z2) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|96,44 €
|- €
|- €
|-
|05.11./12:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000SR7X5Z2
|SR7X5Z
|96,44 €
|96,44 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|96,44 €
|-
|04.11.21
