Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionssch. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000SD6PN35
14.02.22 08:39
Instrument ID [7604212] (DE000SD6PN35) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,20 €
|6,20 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.02./10:14
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000SD6PN35
|SD6PN3
|10,27 €
|0,47 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,20 €
|0,00%
|11.02.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|6,19 €
|-24,33%
|11.02.22
