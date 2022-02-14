Erweiterte Funktionen
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionssch. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000SD6PN19
14.02.22 08:39
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [7609761] (DE000SD6PN19) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,84 €
|5,84 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.02./14:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000SD6PN19
|SD6PN1
|9,91 €
|0,15 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,84 €
|0,00%
|11.02.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|5,83 €
|-25,54%
|11.02.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
