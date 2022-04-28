Erweiterte Funktionen
4Y Festzins-Anleihe auf Cove. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000PF99NL4
28.04.22 12:09
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [10712507] (DE000PF99NL4) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|28.04./12:10
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99NL4
|PF99NL
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|12:03
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.