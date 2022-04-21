Erweiterte Funktionen
Altiplano Anleihe auf Covestro . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000PF99MN2
21.04.22 12:11
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [10414560] (DE000PF99MN2) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.04./12:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99MN2
|PF99MN
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|11:15
