4Y EDS Anleihe / Altiplano A. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000PF99KC9
10.03.22 13:12
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [9971011] (DE000PF99KC9) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|10.03./12:09
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99KC9
|PF99KC
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|12:08
