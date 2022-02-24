Erweiterte Funktionen
4Y EDS Anleihe auf Covestro . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000PF99JF4
24.02.22 13:15
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [9855419] (DE000PF99JF4) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|24.02./12:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99JF4
|PF99JF
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|11:15
