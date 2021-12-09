Erweiterte Funktionen
Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf Tota. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000PF99F37
09.12.21 13:03
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [9119759] (DE000PF99F37) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|103,39 €
|103,46 €
|-0,07 €
|-0,07%
|09.12./15:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB22UJ3
|LB22UJ
|103,53 €
|101,00 €
Werte im Artikel
1.010
0,00%
103,39
-0,07%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|103,39 €
|-0,07%
|15:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|103,45 €
|+0,30%
|12:31
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.