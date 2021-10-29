Erweiterte Funktionen
5Y 92% Anleihe auf Solactive. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000PF99EJ7
29.10.21 12:11
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [8625972] (DE000PF99EJ7) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.10./12:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99EJ7
|PF99EJ
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
Aktuell
