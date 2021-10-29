Erweiterte Funktionen



5Y 92% Anleihe auf Solactive. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000PF99EJ7




29.10.21 12:11
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [8625972] (DE000PF99EJ7) suspended

Aktuell
Ausbruch - Uran Hot Stock mit Übernahme und massivem Kaufsignal
Nach 856% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.464% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 29.10./12:07
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PF99EJ7 PF99EJ 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  11:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock vor Neubewertung - Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Lithium Aktientip nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 15.867% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...