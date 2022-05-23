Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe auf Deutsche Eur. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000PD4BVT3
23.05.22 08:27
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [10857660] (DE000PD4BVT3) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|106,92 €
|88,41 €
|18,51 €
|+20,94%
|23.05./10:51
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD4BVT3
|PD4BVT
|106,92 €
|84,91 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|106,92 €
|+20,94%
|10:20
|Stuttgart
|106,92 €
|+20,20%
|09:51
