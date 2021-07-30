Erweiterte Funktionen
3-Phasen-Bond 12/19 auf Stuf. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000NLB27N9
30.07.21 11:48
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [21448] (DE000NLB27N9) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,34 €
|99,34 €
|- €
|0,00%
|30.07./11:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000NLB27N9
|NLB27N
|99,25 €
|96,23 €
