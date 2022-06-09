Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Deu. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3T6P0




09.06.22 16:34
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [11503334] (DE000LB3T6P0) suspended

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 09.06./16:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3T6P0 LB3T6P 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  16:30
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...