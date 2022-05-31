Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf EU. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3S1D8




31.05.22 17:08
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [11350968] (DE000LB3S1D8) suspended

 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 31.05./16:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3S1D8 LB3S1D 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  16:38
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Reich mit Lithium-Aktien: Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...