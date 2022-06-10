Erweiterte Funktionen
Memory-Express-Zertifikat plus . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3S0D0
10.06.22 16:41
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [11308827] (DE000LB3S0D0) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|10.06./16:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3S0D0
|LB3S0D
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|16:35
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|16:48
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.