10,0 % Aktien-Anleihe auf K+. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3J9K7
24.05.22 16:35
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [11253489] (DE000LB3J9K7) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|24.05./16:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3J9K7
|LB3J9K
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:30
