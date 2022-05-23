Erweiterte Funktionen
1,0 % Index-Anleihe auf EURO. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3J1H0
23.05.22 16:37
Instrument ID [11142746] (DE000LB3J1H0) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.05./16:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3J1H0
|LB3J1H
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:34
