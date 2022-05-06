Erweiterte Funktionen



Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf BMW. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3J0H2




06.05.22 16:48
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [11058665] (DE000LB3J0H2) suspended

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,00 € 101,00 € -   € 0,00% 06.05./16:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3J0H2 LB3J0H 101,00 € 101,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,00 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 101,00 € 0,00%  17:00
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...