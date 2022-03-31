Erweiterte Funktionen
Nuance Communications - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3HA57
31.03.22 16:40
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [10589007] (DE000LB3HA57) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|56,00 $
|55,98 $
|- $
|0,00%
|03.03./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US67020Y1001
|A0HGWX
|56,00 $
|42,55 $
56,00
+0,04%
100,00
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|50,58 €
|+0,56%
|03.03.22
|Berlin
|50,22 €
|+1,13%
|03.03.22
|Stuttgart
|50,22 €
|+0,94%
|03.03.22
|München
|50,28 €
|+0,88%
|03.03.22
|Düsseldorf
|50,52 €
|+0,52%
|03.03.22
|NYSE
|56,00 $
|+0,04%
|03.03.22
|AMEX
|55,995 $
|+0,03%
|03.03.22
|Nasdaq
|55,99 $
|+0,02%
|03.03.22
|Frankfurt
|50,10 €
|0,00%
|03.03.22
|Xetra
|50,66 €
|0,00%
|03.03.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
