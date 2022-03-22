Erweiterte Funktionen
6,0 % Aktien-Anleihe auf adida. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3H822
22.03.22 17:35
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [10436305] (DE000LB3H822) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.03./16:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3H822
|LB3H82
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:33
