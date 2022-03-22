Erweiterte Funktionen



3,75 % Aktien-Anleihe auf Deu. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3H7X6




22.03.22 17:35
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [10436270] (DE000LB3H7X6) suspended

Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 22.03./16:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3H7X6 LB3H7X 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  16:32
  = Realtime
