7,0 % Aktien-Anleihe auf Volk. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3H145
21.03.22 17:51
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [10325167] (DE000LB3H145) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.03./16:48
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3H145
|LB3H14
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:32
