Erweiterte Funktionen
2,50 % Express-Anleihe auf id. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3H0C5
10.03.22 17:32
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [10254310] (DE000LB3H0C5) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|10.03./16:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3H0C5
|LB3H0C
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:30
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.