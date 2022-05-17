Erweiterte Funktionen
Memory-Express-Zertifikat plus . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3GUN5
17.05.22 16:38
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [11157813] (DE000LB3GUN5) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.05./16:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3GUN5
|LB3GUN
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|16:36
