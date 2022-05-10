Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf idD. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3GMT9




10.05.22 16:46
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [11072412] (DE000LB3GMT9) suspended

Aktuell
Milliardäre kaufen jetzt Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein
416% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 10.05./16:44
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3GMT9 LB3GMT 1.000 € 1.000 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  13:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) und Albemarle ($ALB). Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 4.609% Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...