Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf EU. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3GMN2
10.05.22 16:46
Instrument ID [11072392] (DE000LB3GMN2) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|10.05./16:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3GMN2
|LB3GMN
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|13:15
