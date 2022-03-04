Erweiterte Funktionen



Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf Allia. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3G2Y6




04.03.22 17:42
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [10181281] (DE000LB3G2Y6) suspended

Aktuell
Börsengurus setzen jetzt auf Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
384% Uran Aktientip nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,00 € 101,00 € -   € 0,00% 04.03./16:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3G2Y6 LB3G2Y 101,00 € 101,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,00 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 101,00 € 0,00%  16:32
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Elon Musk und Tesla ($TSLA) steigen in Lithium ein. Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...