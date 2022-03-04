Erweiterte Funktionen
Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf Allia. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3G2Y6
04.03.22 17:42
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [10181281] (DE000LB3G2Y6) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|04.03./16:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3G2Y6
|LB3G2Y
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|16:32
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.