Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf BMW. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3FTP4
26.04.22 16:43
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [10944694] (DE000LB3FTP4) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,69 €
|100,82 €
|-0,13 €
|-0,13%
|26.04./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3HJV9
|LB3HJV
|102,21 €
|100,37 €
1.000
0,00%
100,69
-0,13%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,69 €
|-0,13%
|17:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,64 €
|-0,49%
|17:18
= Realtime
Aktuell
